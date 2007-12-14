The Holiday Season Has Started Working Its Magic

Friday, Dec. 14

Puppets, folk-singing and festive refreshments will focus on Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Lost and Found will present the puppet show and the folk-singing quartet Ice Cream Bones will entertain, beginning at 3:30 p.m. The free event will also feature a skit by the Presbyterians, in the sanctuary. The performance is a gift from the congregation’s Presbyterian Women. Call 687-0754 for details. Children must be accompanied by adults.

C is for Christmas and also for Cute, as in the Greg Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre, booked to perform at the Lobero Theatre at 7 p.m. Long a favorite in Las Vegas, this aggregation of clowns, dogs and cats performs in a series of European-style circus stunts. All the animals were strays, rescued by Popovich and taught to perform, including gymnastic tricks, balancing acts and tightrope-walking.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Temperatures in the 60s won’t prevent kids from playing in the snow, and also meeting two special reindeer, as well as Santa and Frosty. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has organized a snow day all day, with winter crafts, stories and a planetarium show, “Santa’s Starry Ride.” Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and holiday shopping is available at the Museum store. Sponsors are the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation, Venoco Foundation and SBparent. Admission is free for Museum members; non-member tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and teens, and $5 for children.

Bicycle culture and the holiday season will be celebrated when the Goleta Valley Cycling Club and Bici Centro of Santa Barbara join forces with a free bike repair day at Casa de la Raza, 601 E. Montecito St., followed by the club’s 17th annual Parade of Bikes. From 1 to 4 p.m., the repair event will take place, followed at 5 p.m. with the bike parade. Bikers are encouraged to decorate their wheels and congregate at the Granada parking garage across from the downtown Library, from which they’ll set off down State Street. The festively decorated bikes will proceed to the Dolphin Fountain, then back to the S.B. Roasting Co. for hot drinks, then back to the Granada garage. Velo Pro Cyclery has donated a $25 gift certificate that will go to the best couple-decorated bike, bikes or entourage. For more information, call 252-1469 or go to [email protected]

The Institute of World Culture’s Holiday Celebration will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at 1407 Chapala St., with storytelling, socializing and harp music by Jeanne Martin. Tree decorating begins at 4 p.m. and the public may attend; membership is not required. Guests are asked to bring ornaments, drinks and snacks to share. To learn more, call 966-3941 or go to http://worldculture.org.

Sunday, Dec. 16

The Ty Warner Sea Center on Stearns Wharf will open Santa’s Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m., with photo ops and stocking stuffers for budding marine biologists or ocean enthusiasts. There will also be jugglers and balancing acts. For more information, call Heather Lahr at 962-2526 or online at [email protected].

Monday, Dec. 17

“Go Tell It on the Mountain,” the Christmas concert of the Blind Boys of Alabama, will bring the soulful group’s harmonies to UCSB Campbell Hall at 7 p.m. For more than 60 years, these singers have brought soul gospel music, blues and, at the holidays, beloved Christmas songs to their audiences. For ticket information, call 893-3535.

Monday-Friday, Dec. 17-21

Santa Barbara’s Park and Recreation Department is offering plenty of sports activities for kids during the Winter Break. Run and Rally Holiday Sports Camp at local parks and ball fields offers participation in tennis, golf, baseball, softball and field games. Clinics are geared to kids 8 to 14, and the clinics run from 8 a.m. to noon, with pickup and dropoff at Franklin School, 1111 East Mason St. Kids who also sign up for Jumpshot Holiday Basketball Clinic, from 1 to 4 p.m., will receive a 10 percent discount. Call 564-5495 for more information.