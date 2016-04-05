The Honorable Frank J. Ochoa to Moderate UCSB Reads Discussion on Community Policing

Books

Officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol and the UC Santa Barbara Police Department will participate in a roundtable discussion about community policing (a partnership between police and the people they serve) and this year’s UCSB Reads selection, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, by attorney and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

The discussion will be moderated by the Honorable Frank J. Ochoa, retired Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge.

It will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2016, in Room 1312 of the UCSB Library.

For more information, contact Karen Lindell at [email protected] or 805.893.8147.

— Andrea Estrada writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.