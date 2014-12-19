Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

The Howard School Debuts Music Video to Pharrell’s ‘Happy’

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for The Howard School | December 19, 2014 | 9:27 a.m.

After months of impressive planning and production, The Howard School will premiere a music video of students and staff performing in a customized rendition of Pharrell Williams' record-breaking hit “Happy.”

The video was filmed in over 60 locations all over Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, with special permissions for the filming being granted by the city authorities of both localities. The scores of shots take place at such notable sites as the Santa Barbara Airport, the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria fire departments, Bacara Resort & Spa, Carpinteria’s World’s Safest Beach, and numerous community businesses.

Howard students and teachers positively light up the screen in every shot of the extraordinarily high-quality video production, written and produced by two Howard School parents, Jody Pesapane and Jason Rodriguez.

“The moment we saw what The Howard School was all about we knew it was a really special school,” said Jason Rodriguez, parent of a Howard pre-schooler. “It was thrilling to be able to share in that excitement with the entire school. The kids — and the teachers! — had an absolute blast filming and we even had professional recording artists at Rose Lane Studio in Carpinteria sing the special rendition of the song with the school’s choir.”

The Howard School’s “Happy” music video will show for the first time Friday at the school’s annual Christmas play at Reality Church in Carpinteria. The video will simultaneously be released online through the school’s Facebook page and YouTube. Pop artist Pharrell’s original video has been viewed over half a billion times on YouTube.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson is a publicist representing The Howard School.

