The Howard School to Host ‘Endless Celebration for Education’ Fundraiser

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for The Howard School | October 8, 2014 | 1:54 p.m.

Santa Barbara locals who aren’t quite ready to let go of summer or trade in surf boards for autumn leaf blowers will definitely want to cruise over to the Montecito Country Club from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15.

The Howard School of Carpinteria will be reveling in the final wave of the season as it hosts the much-anticipated Endless Summer — Endless Celebration for Education event.

The fundraiser, produced by renowned event planner Jackie Blackwell, will feature a live and silent auction as well as a Magnum Mayhem Raffle (a selection of magnums from local vineyards).

Attendees at the event can hang loose at the Mai Tai Bar or enjoy delicious local brews. Island Groovin’ Steel Drum Band will be jamming live all the way into the sunset while guests feast on tasty surf and turf fare prepared by Montecito Country Club’s Chef Blackwell.

“The core of our curriculum teaches that life is a joy and so should be learning,” The Howard School Headmaster Joel Reed said. “The Endless Summer — Endless Celebration for Education theme exemplifies The Howard School’s endless commitment to education and naturally joyous approach toward learning.”

Single and group tickets for the hot upcoming event can be purchased on The Howard School’s website by clicking here. Three esteemed sponsorship levels, all named after famous surf breaks, will include amped recognition for donors as well as exclusive pre and post event services and prizes. All donations for the Endless Summer fundraiser are tax-deductible and go directly toward education operations.

Whether locals want to treat themselves and their friends to an end-of-season Table-of-Hang-Ten Tickets and enjoy the sunset breeze, or catch a couple of Kowabunga Tickets, the Santa Barbara community will be able to create a wave of support for quality education through its support of The Howard School’s Endless Summer — Endless Celebration for Education fundraiser.

Click here for information about the event or to purchase tickets.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson is a publicist representing The Howard School.

