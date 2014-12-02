The HUB Learning Center Opens in Isla Vista

Isla Vista’s first private learning center has opened its doors and is ready for students.

The HUB Learning Center, 948 Embarcadero Del Norte, offers a spirited community of tutors and students with a shared vision for academic success based on a collective synergy, recognizing the specific academic needs of students.

Members of The HUB have access to an academic arena outside the institutionalized college environment where they feel comfortable and able to focus within a trusting, viable learning center. The community will empower students and tutors alike to excel.

Owner Andy Ligeti recognized the need to help students in skills they aren’t receiving in traditional school curriculum and sought Isla Vista as the place to build such a center. Ligeti is a former entrepreneur and currently teaches history at the college level.

“By providing the ideal space to excel academically,” Ligeti explains, “The HUB proves that a calm, quiet, and comfortable learning setting will invigorate students’ mental stimulation.”

The HUB welcomes all students at both UCSB and SBCC to join us on their path to success.

— Andy Ligeti is owner of The HUB Learning Center.