The Idiomatiques Playing Gypsy Jazz at Wooden Hall Concerts

The Wooden Hall Concerts will present the four-piece gypsy jazz band The Idiomatiques, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

The Idiomatiques, which offers a unique listening experience, draws mainly from gypsy jazz, but the musicians of many genres bring their own flair. The group recently became the first gypsy jazz band to place in Billboard’s contemporary jazz top 30 chart, spending 11 weeks there.

The Idiomatiques combines virtuosic instrumental abilities with some vocals and comedy, using a mixture of gypsy jazz, Latin, mainstream jazz and even some R’n B.

Members of the band have worked with Michael Jackson, BoyzIIMen, Michael McDonald and Larry Carlton among other renowned recording artists.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, which is nonprofit and volunteer, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts which host the top guitar players. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue.

Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. Visit www.sbama.org.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.