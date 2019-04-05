The Integrated Care Clinic Widens Free Psychiatic Services

The Integrated Care Clinic is offering free psychiatry services to those with no other way to access psychiatric care. The expansion of services provided by Sanctuary Centers, in partnership with Cottage Health, includes additional counseling services to seniors living with mental health and substance abuse issues.

The Integrated Care Clinic opened its doors in 2017 as the only collaborative clinic in Santa Barbara to co-locate medical, dental, and mental health services with the goal of reducing barriers to access to care for those with mental illness and substance abuse issues.

In Santa Barbara County, 60,000 residents have a mental health need for regular care. Half of that population lives at or below the poverty level, and 14 percent also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse illnesses, according to California Department of Health Care Services, 2016).

Additionally, by age 75, half of all Americans will have experienced a diagnosable mental disorder. Yet, less than one-third of older adults receive care.

They also are more likely to develop chronic conditions and dementia as they age, intensifying their needs, reports UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, January 2018.

Psychiatry at the Integrated Care Clinic will be provided by Dr. Steven Ruths, a practicing psychiatrist for 19 years, and the medical director of Vista del Mar Hospital, who will see up to 20 clients per week.

Clients will begin treatment by visiting the Integrated Care Clinic to be connected to psychiatry appointments. Also, outreach to seniors has begun with the goal of providing education and counseling at the individual and group levels to those in one of the most vulnerable populations.

“I am very pleased that with the generous support of Cottage Health, we are now able to offer psychiatric services and enhanced geriatric services," said Barry Schoer, president/CEO at Sanctuary Centers. "In barely 18 months, the Integrated Care Clinic has doubled the number of patients we expected to serve.

"During which time, we identified that access to psychiatry for all ages and the need for mental health services for the geriatric population were two significant gaps in our seamless system of care at the Integrated Care Clinic.”

“Expanding direct behavioral health services through the addition of psychiatric care is meeting a critical need among an underserved population,” said Katy Bazylewicz, vice president of marketing and population health at Cottage Health.

“This program is part of the 2019 Cottage Behavioral Health Initiative, through which eleven community organizations like Sanctuary Centers are collaborating to address the community’s behavioral health needs,” she said.

The Integrated Care Clinic is in a green cottage behind the apartment building at 115 W. Anapamu St. No. B151. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; closed 2-3 p.m. For appointments, call 805-963-1642.

Additional funding provided by James S. Bower Foundation, SB Gives, RKB Fund and the Henry W. Bull Foundation.

For more about Sanctuary Centers, visit www.sanctuarycenters.org. For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Laney Smith for Sanctuary Centers and Cottage Health.