The Joint Chiropractic Opens in Goleta

By James Adelman for The Joint Chiropractic | November 17, 2015 | 8:18 a.m.

The Joint Chiropractic, a national leader in chiropractic care, opened a new clinic Nov. 16, 2015, located at 5741 Calle Real in Goleta. 

The Joint in Goleta is owned by BW Brownley Chiropractic Corp. and managed by The Joint Corp., one of the fastest-growing franchisors in healthcare.

The company is transforming chiropractic care through a consumer-friendly model that removes many of the traditional obstacles to healthcare. For example, appointments are not necessary and consumers receive quality care without insurance hassles.

Patients can choose from several affordable plans and packages, with a per visit cost often lower than the average insurance co-pay.

Regular clinic hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The full time doctor at the Goleta office is Jake Van Wickle, D.C.

Van Wickle earned his Doctor of Chiropractic from Life Chiropractic College West after receiving his bachelor's in kinesiology from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.  

“I am passionate about chiropractic care, not only as an effective treatment for musculoskeletal pain but as an essential part of a healthy lifestyle,” Van Wickle said. “I am proud and excited to be partnering with The Joint to provide residents of Goleta and Santa Barbara with quality, affordable chiropractic care.”

For more information about The Joint Chiropractic, please call 805.845.1187 or visit the clinic at 5741 Calle Real in Goleta.

— James Adelman represents The Joint Chiropractic.

 

