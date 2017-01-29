The Joint Will Be Jumpin’ at Blues Society’s Birthday Bash

The Santa Barbara Blues Society — the oldest existing blues society in the country — will celebrate its 40th birthday with an all-star show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The program will feature the Delgado Brothers, a Southern California band that's been around for more than three decades. The Delgado Brothers won the Blues Foundation's International Blues Challenge (IBC) in January 2016, besting some 150 other bands from all over the world. Joey Delgado won the Albert King Award as best IBC guitarist.

The ensemble will be joined by special guest Kid Ramos, a blues music award-winning guitarist. Ramos was formerly with the James Harman Band and the Fabulous Thunderbirds. Surprise guest musicians are on the program as well.

Birthday cake will be served and free barbecue snacks will be available. The Carrillo Recreation Center has a large dance floor.

General admission is $30; VIP seats, in front of the stage with one free drink, are $40. Discounts are available for Santa Barbara Blues Society members and others.

For more information, visit www.SBBlues.org. For discount prices, VIP tickets, or further information, leave name and phone number at 722-8155.

— Santa Barbara Blues Society.