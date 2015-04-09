Kiwanis Club Accepting Scholarship Applications from High School Seniors

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara is accepting applications for Kiwanis Foundation Scholarships.

Kiwanis will award five $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria areas.

The members of Kiwanis are proud of our local students, and over the years we have provided hundreds of scholarships to high school graduates.

Those interested in applying this year should visit the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara website by clicking here or its Facebook page to download an application. The deadline to apply is April 20.

A special dinner for the awardees and their families will be held on May 13. Contact Marsha Gray at 805.252.7093 for more information.

— Marsha Gray represents the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara.