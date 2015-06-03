Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

The Knox School of Santa Barbara Appoints First Official Head of School

By Nicole Joy for The Knox School | June 3, 2015 | 12:14 p.m.

Morse
Karen Morse

The Knox School of Santa Barbara has appointed its first official head of school, Karen Morse, MA, who will assume her role on July 1.

The Knox School is thrilled to have such a talented steward and leader with a passion for supporting gifted children join our school community.

Morse brings gifted-education experience and leadership skills to The Knox School. She holds a master of arts degree in special education-gifted and a bachelor of arts degree in child development, as well as a General Administrator Certificate.

After serving as a gifted resource teacher for gifted and highly gifted students for many years, Morse went on to establish a consulting business to serve gifted and highly gifted children. From 2004-11, she served at Fox River Country Day School outside of Chicago, Ill., as assistant head of school/middle school director, and ultimately as head of school.

Most recently, Morse comes from Ojai Valley School, where since 2012 she has served as the head of school of lower campus.

She has written numerous articles for gifted journals and speaks locally and nationally on topics related to meeting the needs of gifted students at home and at school, with a specific focus on highly gifted young people. With specific training and certification in character education, and with her passion for supporting the social and emotional development of young people, Morse led one school to being recognized as a State School of Character and National Finalist through the Character Education Partnership.  

As head of school, Morse will be primarily responsible for curriculum, students, staff and day-to-day operations while founder and director Angela Tanner, Ph.D., will continue to direct development, marketing, admissions and the broader vision of the school.

— Nicole Joy is the office manager for The Knox School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 