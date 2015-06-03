The Knox School of Santa Barbara Appoints First Official Head of School

The Knox School of Santa Barbara has appointed its first official head of school, Karen Morse, MA, who will assume her role on July 1.

The Knox School is thrilled to have such a talented steward and leader with a passion for supporting gifted children join our school community.

Morse brings gifted-education experience and leadership skills to The Knox School. She holds a master of arts degree in special education-gifted and a bachelor of arts degree in child development, as well as a General Administrator Certificate.

After serving as a gifted resource teacher for gifted and highly gifted students for many years, Morse went on to establish a consulting business to serve gifted and highly gifted children. From 2004-11, she served at Fox River Country Day School outside of Chicago, Ill., as assistant head of school/middle school director, and ultimately as head of school.

Most recently, Morse comes from Ojai Valley School, where since 2012 she has served as the head of school of lower campus.

She has written numerous articles for gifted journals and speaks locally and nationally on topics related to meeting the needs of gifted students at home and at school, with a specific focus on highly gifted young people. With specific training and certification in character education, and with her passion for supporting the social and emotional development of young people, Morse led one school to being recognized as a State School of Character and National Finalist through the Character Education Partnership.

As head of school, Morse will be primarily responsible for curriculum, students, staff and day-to-day operations while founder and director Angela Tanner, Ph.D., will continue to direct development, marketing, admissions and the broader vision of the school.

— Nicole Joy is the office manager for The Knox School.