Learn How the Knox School’s Curriculum Supports Gifted Students at Saturday Open House

By Nicole Joy for The Knox School of Santa Barbara | January 13, 2015 | 12:45 p.m.

The Knox School of Santa Barbara is a stand-alone elementary and middle school (first through eighth grades) devoted to the gifted child.

While the term “gifted” is a hotly debated topic, the school subscribes to the definition put forth in 1991 by The Columbus Group, comprised of practitioners, theorists and parents: Giftedness is asynchronous development in which advanced cognitive abilities and heightened intensity combine to create inner experiences and awareness that are qualitatively different from the norm. This asynchrony increases with higher intellectual capacity. The uniqueness of the gifted renders them particularly vulnerable and requires modifications in parenting, teaching and counseling in order for them to develop optimally.

The myths surrounding gifted children (such as "They're smart; they'll do fine on their own") are more than just inaccurate, they are destructive in that they prevent the gifted child from being understood, accepted and served appropriately. As our future innovators, artists, scientists and leaders, we need to ensure these children opportunities to realize their full human potential.

The Knox School curriculum supports the gifted learner by organizing learning in a way that links together the humanities, natural sciences, mathematics, social studies, music and art, and creates opportunities for exploration, active learning and meaningful connections across subject areas. Intellectual as well as operational skills are developed through The Knox School’s inquiry-based, inter-disciplinary curriculum.

All students who show a natural aptitude or display a particular interest in a subject area are given the opportunity to stretch beyond the boundaries of their grade level with no ceiling. For example, a third-grade student is welcome to join the math workshop focusing on algebra if that is the where the student’s capabilities lie, even though it is “above” grade level in the traditional sense. This creates a classroom environment which is intellectually stimulating, yet nurturing and supportive, the necessary atmosphere for optimal learning.

By providing an affectively and cognitively supportive educational environment where the individual needs of gifted learners are met allows these children to develop to the highest levels of their potential.

Come join us this Saturday, Jan. 17, from noon to 2 p.m. for our Open House to learn more about The Knox School’s educational approach and curriculum. There will be short presentation at noon, followed by visits to the classroom and refreshments. Children are welcome to attend!

The Knox School is situated on the campus of the Unitarian Society at 1525 Santa Barbara St. across from Alice Keck Park Gardens. Please see our website for more information by clicking here.

— Nicole Joy is the office manager for The Knox School of Santa Barbara.

