The Knox School to Welcome Parents of Prospective Students at Open House

By Nicole Joy for The Knox School | December 28, 2015 | 9:20 a.m.

The Knox School of Santa Barbara for Gifted and Talented Children serves children in grades 1-8 with the mission to provide a stimulating and nurturing environment where, alongside an engaging and challenging curriculum, the social and emotional needs of gifted and talented students are respected and compassionately supported.

The Knox School’s curriculum is a rigorous intellectual model that values student inquiry and constructionist learning. 

Differentiating and individualizing the curriculum ensures that students are appropriately and supportively challenged at their individual capacities, regardless of age or grade.

Core classes in STEM, reading and writing are supplemented by specialist classes in fine art, world language, performing arts, physical education and mindfulness, allowing children opportunities to extend and enrich their learning on their individual journeys to becoming educated, thoughtful and moral adults. 

Join The Knox School Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, at its open house to learn more about its educational approach and curriculum. A presentation by Founder and Director Angela Tanner will start at 10 a.m., followed by visits to the classroom and refreshments.  

Children are welcome to attend! 

The Knox School is located at 1525 Santa Barbara Street, on the campus of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara across from Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens.  

Nicole Joy is the office manager at The Knox School

