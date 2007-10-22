The Lemon Festival: A Strong Tradition with a Neighborhood Feel

{mosimage}Every year in October, lemon pies, bouncing kids, crafts vendors, classic cars and Safety Street make their way out to Girsh Park in Goleta for the annual California Lemon Festival.

While not as big or as flashy as other fairs and festivals on the South Coast, the Lemon Festival has become a tradition in the area and certainly has its share of regulars: vendors displaying their wares, visitors checking out the scene and local neighbors taking time out to be with friends and family.

“I’ve been doing this (festival) ever since it started ... That’s 16 years,” said Mel, owner of Shady Hut Hats. If you’ve been to the festival, you’ve probably seen his booth, lined with shelves and shelves of hats. A pro of the “California produce-related fair” circuit, Mel (who didn’t feel like giving his surname), has put the Lemon Festival on his regular schedule.