Documentary Explores Life of ‘Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island’

Central Coast residents probably are familiar with Scott O’Dell’s novel, Island of the Blue Dolphins, based on the true story of a Native American woman, given the name Juana Maria, who was left alone on San Nicolas Island for 18 years during the 19th century.

Local residents will now have the first opportunity to see filmmaker Paul Goldsmith’s documentary, based on Juana Maria’s experiences on the island.

The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island premieres 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

After the screening in the museum's Fleischmann Auditorium, the audience will engage in a discussion about the film and book with an expert panel that includes the film's director, an archaeologist, an historian, and a Chumash elder.

“This is such a unique opportunity for the community to learn more about the fascinating history of the Channel Islands, Juana Maria’s journey and the Nicoleño tribe,” said Luke Swetland, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the premiere screening of this intriguing documentary, and are all looking forward to hearing from the panelists on a topic that is near and dear to people on the Central Coast," he said.

"Thank you to the Santa Barbara Archaeological Society for partnering with us to make this event possible,” Swetland said.

To learn more about The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island screening and panel discussion, visit www.sbnature.org or call 682-4711.

Tickets are $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members. Purchase tickets online at sbnature.org/tickets.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.