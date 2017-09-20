Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:31 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Documentary Explores Life of ‘Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island’

By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | September 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
“The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island” will premiere at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Oct. 2. Click to view larger
“The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island” will premiere at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Oct. 2. (Courtesy photo)

Central Coast residents probably are familiar with Scott O’Dell’s novel, Island of the Blue Dolphins, based on the true story of a Native American woman, given the name Juana Maria, who was left alone on San Nicolas Island for 18 years during the 19th century.

Local residents will now have the first opportunity to see filmmaker Paul Goldsmith’s documentary, based on Juana Maria’s experiences on the island.

The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island premieres 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

After the screening in the museum's Fleischmann Auditorium, the audience will engage in a discussion about the film and book with an expert panel that includes the film's director, an archaeologist, an historian, and a Chumash elder.

“This is such a unique opportunity for the community to learn more about the fascinating history of the Channel Islands, Juana Maria’s journey and the Nicoleño tribe,” said Luke Swetland, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the premiere screening of this intriguing documentary, and are all looking forward to hearing from the panelists on a topic that is near and dear to people on the Central Coast," he said.

"Thank you to the Santa Barbara Archaeological Society for partnering with us to make this event possible,” Swetland said.

To learn more about The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island screening and panel discussion, visit www.sbnature.org or call 682-4711.

Tickets are $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members. Purchase tickets online at sbnature.org/tickets.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 