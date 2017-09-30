More Screenings Added for ‘Lone Woman of San Nicolas’ Documentary

The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island — a documentary — premieres Monday, Oct. 2, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and it’s clear locals are eager to see the film as the event is sold out.

The museum, however, will be adding screening times to allow more people to view the film before it airs on PBS later this year.

“We’re thrilled with the response we’ve received from people interested in seeing this wonderful documentary, and it demonstrates that the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History continues to deliver quality programs that people care about,” said Luke Swetland, museum president/CEO.

“Due to the enthusiastic response, we are pleased to announce we will be adding a number of screenings that will be shown at our Mission Creek campus, giving more people in the community an opportunity to experience Paul Goldsmith’s film about Juana Maria and her time on San Nicolas Island,” he said.

The extra screenings will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, Oct. 3 through Oct. 8 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Tickets are free with paid museum admission. Adult admission is $12; senior and teen tickets, $8; children's entry, $7. Admission is always free for museum members and for children age 2 and under. Free parking is available at the museum.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.