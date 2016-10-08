Maritime Museum Talk Looks at Colorful History of Santa Barbara Mesa

Betsy J. Green will present her illustrated talk/slideshow The Mesa and the Sea at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

The lecture is based on Green’s forthcoming book MESApedia, the first comprehensive history of the Mesa — from A to Z.

The history of Santa Barbara’s Mesa is closely linked with the waters of the Pacific that mark its southern border: a picturesque lighthouse and a loyal lady who guided ships to safety for decades, a clipper-ship captain who watched the sea from a cupola atop his Mesa home, a Chumash villa overlooking the beach, a Spanish fort with cannons ready to defend the harbor, shipwrecks, beached whales, a road called Cliff Drive that is nowhere near the cliff, and a famous rock on the beach.

Green, a former associate editor of Reader’s Digest and staff editor of World Book Encyclopedia, has been a writer for more than 25 years. She specializes in writing about local history, architecture and the environment.

She researched and wrote about the history of more than 85 homes, and was responsible for nominating five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. She has published numerous articles and writes a history-and-humor column called Way Back When for edhat.com, and a history column for The Mesa Paper.

Green's lecture is free for Maritime Museum members, $10 for non-members. To register, go to www.sbmm.org or call 456 8747. There will be a members-only reception from 6:15-6:45 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward and Silvio Di Loreto



— Lis Perry for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.