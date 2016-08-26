The Mill Named Recipient of 2016 Santa Barbara Beautiful Award

Design

The award recipients for the 2016 Santa Barbara Beautiful competition were announced this week, recognizing principal architects, owners and projects throughout Santa Barbara. The Mill, owned by designer-developers Kirsten and Darrell Becker, received the 2016 “Commercial Building” award.

The awards encouraged a high level of design, recognized the clients and contributors who distinguished themselves and informed the community of these important architectural contributions. A jury selected the winners from a field of high-quality submissions, showcasing the architecture and design talent of the region.

The Mill was one of the most talked about commercial properties in Santa Barbara, offering tourists and locals alike an environment to enjoy a variety of urban amenities.

The 22,000 square-foot, $12 million culinary and art venue in Santa Barbara came to fruition after years of collaborative planning and design.

The Mill put a modern spin on the original Feed Mill constructed in 1904 by the Boykin family. The new development has an industrial rustic aesthetic with barnlike features intended to reflect the region’s agricultural traditions.

The designers carefully crafted an adaptive re-use approach that preserved the integrity of the structure originally constructed in the early 1900s, while reconditioning the space to modern day requirements.

The Mill sought to embody the soulful components that already existed, such as the rusty roof and trusses, within a more contemporary landscape. These elements seamlessly integrated with other architectural components and the landscape design.

The project personifies the concept of farm to table, featuring production, manufacturing and tasting in a magnificent setting offering space to hold events and special occasions.

Its grassroots vendors passionately produce, manufacture, bottle, package and share their goods on property creating a unique venue.

Whether starting your day with an artisan coffee and pastry, grabbing lunch or an elegant dinner, enjoying a beer or a glass of local wine or just sitting in the tree-shaded courtyard, The Mill delivers the best of everything Santa Barbara.

Anchored by Potek Winery and Tasting Bar, Third Window Brewing Company and Wildwood Kitchen, offering western-style barbecue and American faire, The Mill also houses AB Design Studio, Catherine Gee Couture, Bark Back, Millworks (a design workroom and home boutique), Becker Studios Design/Construction Offices and The Loft.

— Arianna Leopard is the business development manager at AB Design Studio, Inc.