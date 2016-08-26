Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Design

The Mill Named Recipient of 2016 Santa Barbara Beautiful Award

The Mill combines the rustic feel of its early 20th century origins with modern amenities and top-notch cuinary and arts vendors. Click to view larger
The Mill combines the rustic feel of its early 20th century origins with modern amenities and top-notch cuinary and arts vendors. (Courtesy photo)
By Arianna Leopard for AB Design Studio, Inc. | August 26, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The award recipients for the 2016 Santa Barbara Beautiful competition were announced this week, recognizing principal architects, owners and projects throughout Santa Barbara. The Mill, owned by designer-developers Kirsten and Darrell Becker, received the 2016 “Commercial Building” award.

The awards encouraged a high level of design, recognized the clients and contributors who distinguished themselves and informed the community of these important architectural contributions. A jury selected the winners from a field of high-quality submissions, showcasing the architecture and design talent of the region.

The Mill was one of the most talked about commercial properties in Santa Barbara, offering tourists and locals alike an environment to enjoy a variety of urban amenities.

The 22,000 square-foot, $12 million culinary and art venue in Santa Barbara came to fruition after years of collaborative planning and design.

The Mill put a modern spin on the original Feed Mill constructed in 1904 by the Boykin family. The new development has an industrial rustic aesthetic with barnlike features intended to reflect the region’s agricultural traditions.

The designers carefully crafted an adaptive re-use approach that preserved the integrity of the structure originally constructed in the early 1900s, while reconditioning the space to modern day requirements.

The Mill sought to embody the soulful components that already existed, such as the rusty roof and trusses, within a more contemporary landscape. These elements seamlessly integrated with other architectural components and the landscape design.

The project personifies the concept of farm to table, featuring production, manufacturing and tasting in a magnificent setting offering space to hold events and special occasions.

Its grassroots vendors passionately produce, manufacture, bottle, package and share their goods on property creating a unique venue.

Whether starting your day with an artisan coffee and pastry, grabbing lunch or an elegant dinner, enjoying a beer or a glass of local wine or just sitting in the tree-shaded courtyard, The Mill delivers the best of everything Santa Barbara.

Anchored by Potek Winery and Tasting Bar, Third Window Brewing Company and Wildwood Kitchen, offering western-style barbecue and American faire, The Mill also houses AB Design Studio, Catherine Gee Couture, Bark Back, Millworks (a design workroom and home boutique), Becker Studios Design/Construction Offices and The Loft.

Arianna Leopard is the business development manager at AB Design Studio, Inc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 