Mosaic Set to Open Inside Former Peet’s Coffee Shop on State Street

Four local food companies will share the space to "create a place that is dynamic and delicious"

Three men posing in front of a store-front billboard. Click to view larger
The idea for multiple local businesses to share the Mosaic State Street space came from Dan Ferrick of Impact Hub Santa Barbara, left, Adam Geeb of SIMA, and Michael Lewis of Impact Hub.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 17, 2018 | 7:57 p.m.

The creative people at Impact Hub and the Sima Corporation may have figured out a way to breathe new life into downtown. 

The entities are experimenting with a new concept, called Mosaic, at the site of the former Peet's Coffee, 1131 State St.

Hook & Press Donuts, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Buena Onda Empanadas and Juice Ranch will share the space. 

“We're trying to create a place that is dynamic and delicious,” said Michael Lewis, chief impact/operating officer at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, who is overseeing the Mosaic project. 

Rather than a single business taking on the cost of leasing the large space, the food retailers will share the counter and seating.

It's a lower up-front cost for each business, and they will benefit from each other's products, while also spotlighting their food items, Lewis said. 

The concept is similar to the Impact Hub coworking model, where professionals and emerging entrepreneurs share a workspace and enjoy a wide variety of benefits, without having to rent office space downtown.

Crews have already painted the inside of the building white and are busy customizing the space for the new clients. Lewis is hopeful that Mosaic will offer a soft launch at the end of August and then hold a full opening in September.

The workspace won't be a place for people to “squat,” Lewis said, like at Peet's, where people would camp out for several hours at a time.

“It's going to be more dynamic than Peet's,” Lewis said. “We're trying something completely different.”

Santa Barbara has been struggling to retain retail shops and restaurants downtown, and a plethora of business leaders have been trying to figure out ways to revitalize the area. 

“We've been discussing similar concepts for a while with Impact Hub,” said Adam Geeb, director of asset management at Sima. “When 1131 State became available, with its very usable layout and access to the San Marcos Building's scenic courtyard, it presented a unique opportunity to try it out.”

Group of people involved in the Mosaic store on State Street. Click to view larger
Many people came together to make the Mosaic space a reality including, from left: Erin Walker and Scott Walker of Juice Ranch; John Burnett of Hook & Press Donuts; Adam Geeb of SIMA; Dan Ferrick of Impact Hub SB; Sydney Jones of Buena Onda Empanadas; Michael Lewis of Impact Hub SB; and Matias Requena of Buena Onda Empanadas. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Geeb said many of Sima's new tenants over the past several years have been locally-operated businesses, “something we feel both locals and visitors want out of their downtown Santa Barbara experience.

“By partnering with Impact Hub we're able to provide these businesses with access to a prime downtown location to showcase their products, an opportunity that would have required a significant commitment of time and capital to achieve on their own,” Geeb said. 

Peet's left the space in May. Ed Hoban, a Peet's representative, told Noozhawk that Peet's decision to leave was not the result of a rent gap with property owner.

“The coffee business has evolved over the past 20 years and proper competitive positioning in uber competitive environments, such as Santa Barbara State Street, is critical,” Hoban said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

