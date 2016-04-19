Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

What Are the 50 Most Dangerous Drugs on the Market Today?

You may be surprised to learn the most perilous pharmaceuticals don’t always require prescriptions

Modern medications have greatly contributed to human health but consumer awareness of the benefits as well as the dangers are increasingly important. Click to view larger
Modern medications have greatly contributed to human health but consumer awareness of the benefits as well as the dangers are increasingly important. (HealthGrove photo via Pixabay)
By Sabrina Perry, Graphiq Associate Editor | April 19, 2016 | 9:15 a.m.

While overdose deaths from prescription opioids have nearly quadrupled since 1999, some of the most dangerous drugs don’t require a prescription.

Using data from the Food and Drug Administration for 2004 through 2015, Summerland-based HealthGrove looked at the 150 drugs that are involved in the highest number of adverse reactions and ranked them by the percent of these reactions classified as serious.

For many of these reactions, the FDA database uses medical terminology, such as pyrexia and dyspnoea for fever and labored breathing, respectively.

The top 50 drugs with the most serious adverse reactions are considered the most dangerous. Although most on the list require a prescription and treat serious diseases, those like Advil and acetaminophen don’t.

It’s important to note that these medicines may not be inherently dangerous, but improper dosage, combining medicines or taking them with substances like alcohol can dramatically increase risk.

One-third of Americans say they “combine medications when treating multiple symptoms,” according to the National Council on Patient Information, cited in a New York Times report on over-the-counter medicines.

The same source also claims that only one in 10 people read the labels entirely and one in five admits to using medication more than the label indicates. This creates an environment primed for unintended drug interactions and overdoses.

Additionally, people over 65 years old — those most likely to take multiple drugs for chronic health issues — account for approximately 40 percent of over-the-counter drug usage. This puts this group at greater risk for trouble with these drugs by way of adverse side effects and interactions.

Despite the potential for negative consequences of drug use and misuse, modern pharmaceuticals have greatly contributed to the health and longevity of people around the world.

Though many are regarded as safe, as more drugs become available over the counter and prescriptions of others rise, consumer awareness becomes increasingly important.

Note: In the case of ties, the drug with the highest number of total reported reactions is ranked higher.

#50 - Losartan

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Losartan | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 70%
Number of Serious Reactions: 24,242
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 34,571
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Cozaar

#49 - Alprazolam

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Alprazolam | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 70%
Number of Serious Reactions: 51,950
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 73,606
Therapeutic Class: Antianxiety
Brand Names: Gabazolamine-0.5, Niravam, Xanax, Xanax Xr, Alti-Alprazolam

#48 - Tramadol

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Tramadol | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%
Number of Serious Reactions: 26,278
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,867
Therapeutic Class: Analgesic
Brand Names: Conzip, Fusepaq Synapryn, Rybix Odt, Ryzolt, Ultram, Ultram Er

#47. Venlafaxine

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Venlafaxine | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%
Number of Serious Reactions: 33,623
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 47,132
Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant
Brand Names: Effexor, Effexor-Xr

#46 - Sertraline

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Sertraline | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%
Number of Serious Reactions: 45,622
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 64,182
Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant
Brand Names: Zoloft

#45 - Metoprolol

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Metoprolol | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%
Number of Serious Reactions: 71,979
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 100,829
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Lopressor, Toprol Xl

#44 - Aspirin

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Aspirin | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%
Number of Serious Reactions: 134,402
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 187,836
Therapeutic Class: Analgesic
Brand Names: Ascriptin, Aspergum, Aspirtab, Bayer, Easprin, Ecotrin, Ecpirin, Entercote, Genacote, Halfprin, Ninoprin, Norwich Aspirin

#43 - Atenolol

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Atenolol | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 72%
Number of Serious Reactions: 45,374
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 62,930
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Tenormin

#42 - Prednisone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Prednisone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 72%
Number of Serious Reactions: 60,187
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 83,321
Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent
Brand Names: Deltasone, Prednicot, Prednisone Intensol, Rayos, Sterapred, Sterapred Ds

#41 - Fluoxetine

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Fluoxetine | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 73%
Number of Serious Reactions: 36,722
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 50,213
Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant
Brand Names: Prozac, Prozac Weekly, Rapiflux, Sarafem, Selfemra, Phl-Fluoxetine

#40 - Fentanyl

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Fentanyl | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 74%
Number of Serious Reactions: 29,996
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 40,444
Therapeutic Class: Analgesic
Brand Names: Abstral, Actiq, Fentora, Onsolis, Subsys

#39 - Acetaminophen

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Acetaminophen | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 74%
Number of Serious Reactions: 119,389
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 160,481
Therapeutic Class: Analgesic
Brand Names: Ofirmev

#38 - Amlodipine

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Amlodipine | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 75%
Number of Serious Reactions: 95,694
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 126,505
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Norvasc

#37 - Cyclosporine

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Cyclosporine | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 76%
Number of Serious Reactions: 24,422
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 31,881
Therapeutic Class: Immune Suppressant
Brand Names: Gengraf, Neoral, Sandimmune, Apo-Cyclosporine

#36 - Risperidone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Risperidone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 76%
Number of Serious Reactions: 34,023
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 44,415
Therapeutic Class: Antipsychotic
Brand Names: Risperdal, Risperdal M-Tab, Risperidone M-Tab

#35 - Warfarin

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Warfarin | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 76%
Number of Serious Reactions: 79,961
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 104,230
Therapeutic Class: Anticoagulant
Brand Names: Coumadin, Jantoven

#34 - Lorazepam

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Lorazepam | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%
Number of Serious Reactions: 42,737
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 54,873
Therapeutic Class: Antianxiety
Brand Names: Ativan, Lorazepam Intensol

#33 - Valsartan

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Valsartan | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%
Number of Serious Reactions: 46,987
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 60,639
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Diovan

#32 - Pantoprazole

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Pantoprazole | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%
Number of Serious Reactions: 48,736
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 62,968
Therapeutic Class: Gastric Acid Secretion Inhibitor
Brand Names: Protonix, Protonix Iv

#31 - Oxycodone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Oxycodone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%
Number of Serious Reactions: 56,165
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 72,020
Therapeutic Class: Analgesic
Brand Names: Dazidox, Eth-Oxydose, Oxaydo, Oxycontin, Oxycontin Cr, Oxydose, Oxyfast, Oxy Ir, Roxicodone, Roxicodone Intensol, Apo-Oxycodone Cr, Co Oxycodone Cr, Oxycodone, Oxy-Ir, Oxyneo, Pms-Oxycodone

#30 - Drospirenone And Ethinyl Estradiol

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Drospirenone And Ethinyl Estradiol | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 78%
Number of Serious Reactions: 31,921
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 40,426
Therapeutic Class: Monophasic Contraceptive Combination
Brand Names: Gianvi, Loryna, Nikki, Ocella, Syeda, Vestura, Yasmin, Yaz, Yaz 28, Zarah

#29 - Citalopram

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Citalopram | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 78%
Number of Serious Reactions: 42,147
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 53,752
Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant
Brand Names: Celexa

#28 - Diclofenac

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Diclofenac | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 79%
Number of Serious Reactions: 27,921
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 35,286
Therapeutic Class: Central Nervous System Agent
Brand Names: Cambia, Cataflam, Voltaren, Voltaren-Xr, Zipsor, Zorvolex

#27 - Conjugated Estrogens

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Conjugated Estrogens | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 79%
Number of Serious Reactions: 40,659
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 51,272
Therapeutic Class: Female Reproductive Agent
Brand Names: Premarin, Premarin Vaginal

#26 - Olanzapine

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Olanzapine | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 80%
Number of Serious Reactions: 32,222
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 39,957
Therapeutic Class: Antipsychotic
Brand Names: Zyprexa, Zyprexa Zydis

#25 - Diazepam

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Diazepam | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 81%
Number of Serious Reactions: 31,794
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 38,978
Therapeutic Class: Anticonvulsant
Brand Names: Diastat, Diastat Pediatric

#24 - Rivaroxaban

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Rivaroxaban | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 81%
Number of Serious Reactions: 33,317
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 41,114
Therapeutic Class: Anticoagulant
Brand Names: Xarelto

#23 - Alendronate

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Alendronate | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 82%
Number of Serious Reactions: 39,257
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 47,769
Therapeutic Class: Calcium Regulator
Brand Names: Fosamax

#22 - Clopidogrel

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Clopidogrel | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 82%
Number of Serious Reactions: 70,205
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 85,447
Therapeutic Class: Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor
Brand Names: Plavix

#21 - Furosemide

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Furosemide | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 82%
Number of Serious Reactions: 102,865
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 124,020
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Furocot, Lasix

#20 - Digoxin

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Digoxin | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 83%
Number of Serious Reactions: 30,355
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,506
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Digitek, Digox, Lanoxicaps, Lanoxin, Lanoxin Pediatric, Digitaline Nativelle

#19 - Spironolactone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Spironolactone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 84%
Number of Serious Reactions: 28,871
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 34,336
Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent
Brand Names: Aldactone

#18 - Allopurinol

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Allopurinol | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 84%
Number of Serious Reactions: 30,921
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,755
Therapeutic Class: Antigout
Brand Names: Aloprim

#17 - Morphine

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Morphine | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 84%
Number of Serious Reactions: 37,986
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 44,906
Therapeutic Class: Analgesic
Brand Names: Avinza, Kadian, Kadian Er, Morphabond, Ms Contin, Msir, Oramorph Sr, Roxanol, Roxanol-T

#16 - Ondansetron

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Ondansetron | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 85%
Number of Serious Reactions: 31,005
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,133
Therapeutic Class: Antiemetic
Brand Names: Zofran, Zofran Odt, Zuplenz

#15 - Ramipril

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Ramipril | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 85%
Number of Serious Reactions: 32,374
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 37,895
Therapeutic Class: Antihypertensive
Brand Names: Altace

#14 - Rosiglitazone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Rosiglitazone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 85%
Number of Serious Reactions: 87,352
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 101,873
Therapeutic Class: Antidiabetic
Brand Names: Avandia

#13 - Medroxyprogesterone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Medroxyprogesterone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 89%
Number of Serious Reactions: 34,018
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 38,079
Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent
Brand Names: Provera, Alti-Mpa

#12 - Lenalidomide

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Lenalidomide | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 89%
Number of Serious Reactions: 69,123
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 77,417
Therapeutic Class: Immune Modulator
Brand Names: Revlimid

#11 - Methylprednisolone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Methylprednisolone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 90%
Number of Serious Reactions: 30,040
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 33,095
Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent
Brand Names: Medrol, Medrol Dosepak, Methylpred-Dp

#10 - Metoclopramide

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Metoclopramide | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 91%
Number of Serious Reactions: 32,757
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 35,623
Therapeutic Class: Antiemetic
Brand Names: Metozolv Odt, Reglan

#9 - Infliximab

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Infliximab | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 91%
Number of Serious Reactions: 68,167
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 74,738
Therapeutic Class: Immunological Agent
Brand Names: Remicade

#8 - Tacrolimus

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Tacrolimus | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 92%
Number of Serious Reactions: 27,964
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 30,262
Therapeutic Class: Antipsoriatic
Brand Names: Protopic

#7 - Zoledronic Acid

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Zoledronic Acid | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 93%
Number of Serious Reactions: 35,581
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 38,016
Therapeutic Class: Calcium Regulator
Brand Names: Reclast, Zometa

#6 - Dexamethasone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Dexamethasone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 93%
Number of Serious Reactions: 38,966
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 41,636
Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent
Brand Names: Baycadron Elixer, Decadron, Dekpak 13 Day Taperpak, Dexamethasone Intensol, Dexpak, Dexpak 10 Day Taperpak, Dexpak Jr, Zema-Pak

#5 - Clozapine

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Clozapine | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 95%
Number of Serious Reactions: 29,470
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 30,914
Therapeutic Class: Antipsychotic
Brand Names: Clozaril, Fazaclo, Versacloz

#4 - Rituximab

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Rituximab | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 96%
Number of Serious Reactions: 30,014
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 31,157
Therapeutic Class: Antineoplastic Agent
Brand Names: Rituxan

#3 - Bevacizumab

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Bevacizumab | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 96%
Number of Serious Reactions: 39,957
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 41,281
Therapeutic Class: Immunological Agent
Brand Names: Avastin

#2 - Prednisolone

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Prednisolone | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 96%
Number of Serious Reactions: 42,323
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 43,817
Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent
Brand Names: Bubbli-Pred, Cotolone, Flo-Pred, Millipred, Millipred Dp, Orapred, Orapred Odt, Pediapred, Prelone, Veripred 20, Pms-Prednisolone

#1 - Cyclophosphamide

Common Adverse Reactions Associated With Cyclophosphamide | HealthGrove

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 97%
Number of Serious Reactions: 33,128
Total Number of Reported Reactions: 34,076
Therapeutic Class: Antineoplastic Agent
Brand Names: Cytoxan, Cytoxan Lyophilized

Click here to research more drugs on HealthGrove.

— Sabrina Perry is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by HealthGrove, a division of Graphiq.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 