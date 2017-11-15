Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:07 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum Store Offers Selection of Tribal Arts Gifts

By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | November 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Due to renovations in progress, the museum will not host the traditional Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace this year. Click to view larger
Due to renovations in progress, the museum will not host the traditional Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace this year. (Courtesy photo)

The Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace has become a tradition at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and while it will not be making its typical stop at the museum campus this season, there will be tribal arts gift items available in the Museum Store.

The museum reports it is in the midst of a series of renovations that will make the campus more accessible and engaging for visitors.

While it will be open through the revitalization period, due to reduced parking availability and indoor exhibit space, the difficult decision was made to not host the Tribal Arts Marketplace this year, the museum said.

“Tribal Arts is one of our absolute favorite events, and we know how much the community looks forward to this unique shopping experience,” said Luke Swetland, president/CEO.

“While we’re disappointed that the museum will not be able to host the event this year, our team has hand-picked a variety of gift items from some of our favorite tribal arts vendors, and we encourage people to stop by the Museum Store to browse the selected offerings,” Swetland said.

“We’re excited for the event to return to the museum better than ever in 2018,” he said.

In addition to the clothing, artwork, jewelry and household items available in the Museum Store, there will be a number of tribal arts vendor shows around the Santa Barbara area in the coming weeks.

Details of upcoming shows are:

» Arts d’Afrique Winter Tribal Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1058 N. Ontare Road, Santa Barbara.

The market offers a selection of folk art, imported by Charlene Pidgeon including:

Indigo tie-dye and mud cloth from Mali; masks and marionettes from West Africa; stools from Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, Ghana; jewelry, bronzes from West Africa; tie-dyed mulaffas from Mauritania; textiles and wood from Indonesia and India.

[email protected]

» Holiday Peruvian Market: Nov. 25-26 at 1111 Easy Lane, Nipomo. Call 325-1732 or call for a December appointment.

» Garden Street Academy Annual Holiday Boutique: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara

The boutique will be on the second floor of the building marked Refectory. Tribal Art vendors attending are Katalina Textiles, Casa Viva, Ritual, Peruvian Imports.

» Gem Faire at Earl Warren Show Grounds: Dec. 8-9 at 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tribal Arts vendors attending are Anantara, Kilim Company, Peruvian Imports.

For more information about the Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 