Natural History Museum Store Offers Selection of Tribal Arts Gifts

The Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace has become a tradition at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and while it will not be making its typical stop at the museum campus this season, there will be tribal arts gift items available in the Museum Store.

The museum reports it is in the midst of a series of renovations that will make the campus more accessible and engaging for visitors.

While it will be open through the revitalization period, due to reduced parking availability and indoor exhibit space, the difficult decision was made to not host the Tribal Arts Marketplace this year, the museum said.

“Tribal Arts is one of our absolute favorite events, and we know how much the community looks forward to this unique shopping experience,” said Luke Swetland, president/CEO.

“While we’re disappointed that the museum will not be able to host the event this year, our team has hand-picked a variety of gift items from some of our favorite tribal arts vendors, and we encourage people to stop by the Museum Store to browse the selected offerings,” Swetland said.

“We’re excited for the event to return to the museum better than ever in 2018,” he said.

In addition to the clothing, artwork, jewelry and household items available in the Museum Store, there will be a number of tribal arts vendor shows around the Santa Barbara area in the coming weeks.

Details of upcoming shows are:

» Arts d’Afrique Winter Tribal Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1058 N. Ontare Road, Santa Barbara.

The market offers a selection of folk art, imported by Charlene Pidgeon including:

Indigo tie-dye and mud cloth from Mali; masks and marionettes from West Africa; stools from Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, Ghana; jewelry, bronzes from West Africa; tie-dyed mulaffas from Mauritania; textiles and wood from Indonesia and India.

» Holiday Peruvian Market: Nov. 25-26 at 1111 Easy Lane, Nipomo. Call 325-1732 or call for a December appointment.

» Garden Street Academy Annual Holiday Boutique: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara

The boutique will be on the second floor of the building marked Refectory. Tribal Art vendors attending are Katalina Textiles, Casa Viva, Ritual, Peruvian Imports.

» Gem Faire at Earl Warren Show Grounds: Dec. 8-9 at 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tribal Arts vendors attending are Anantara, Kilim Company, Peruvian Imports.

For more information about the Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.