Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

The Paskin Group Reaches $74 Million in Acquisitions in 12 Months

By Marjorie Large for The Paskin Group | July 2, 2015 | 7:30 a.m.

Paskin
Michael Paskin

The Paskin Group of Santa Barbara announced that it has just closed its fourth deal in 12 months, acquiring a total of $74 million in assets during the period.

This announcement brings the company’s portfolio, which consists of both commercial and multifamily residential properties, to 1.5 million square feet of assets under ownership.

The Paskin Group builds upon its successful investment track record by continuing to purchase quality assets in growth markets, below replacement cost, and which allow them to add value by leveraging their proven management team and asset upgrade programs. The last 12 months have added over 430,000 square feet of space and 522 apartment units to their portfolio.

Michael Paskin, president and CEO of The Paskin Group, said, "It has been an exciting year for our company to say the least. Market conditions have allowed us to make some very favorable exits for our investors and have also helped create attractive, long-term investment opportunities for us. We’re looking forward to further growth in both our apartment and industrial portfolios in the third and fourth quarters of this year.”

In addition to its properties in Texas, Nevada, Colorado and throughout California, The Paskin Group recently purchased two unique properties in Santa Barbara.

“We identified an off-market opportunity to purchase two well-located properties in a very desirable area of downtown Santa Barbara, just one block from the main retail corridor," Paskin said. "Both properties have an interesting history, but had been neglected over the years by the previous owner. Although our plans are not definitive at this point as to the future of these locations, we’re excited to play a part in the revitalization and beautification of this busy Santa Barbara corner."

The property consists of more than 14,000 square feet of commercial space and 20,000 square feet of land.

The Paskin Group is a real estate investment and management company based in Santa Barbara with assets located throughout the United States. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing The Paskin Group.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 