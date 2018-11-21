The PATH to End Homelessness

Nonprofit Q&A

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Tessa Madden Storms, Regional Director at PATH, to learn more about how the nonprofit is working to ending homelessness for individuals, families, and communities.

PATH Santa Barbara

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: PATH Santa Barbara - we are dedicated to ending homelessness for individuals, families, and communities.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: 35 years. PATH was founded by Claire West Orr in 1984, and originally started as a small grassroots organization serving the Westside of Los Angeles. In 2015, we merged with Casa Esperanza, creating PATH Santa Barbara.

Q: What was the inspiration behind your nonprofit?

A: It all started with a letter, calling for the community to address the ever-increasing issue of homelessness in 1983. In response, 60 people gathered together to figure out how to help homeless individuals in their neighborhood. That night, PATH was born.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: Our mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities. PATH envisions a world where every person has a home. Our values include creative collaborations, strategic leadership, empowerment for all, and passionate commitment.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: When you donate to PATH Santa Barbara, your contribution helps our neighbors experiencing homelessness locally. On average, PATH Santa Barbara helps 100 people each year move off the streets and into a home, but we couldn’t do it without the help of our supporters. Because of government contracts that cover administrative costs, 100% of private donations directly support the people we serve.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: PATH provides services and housing solutions across the state! We have over 25 locations throughout California, provide services in more than 140 cities, and have more than 1,000 units of permanent supportive housing completed or in the pipeline.

In every community we serve, we help people find permanent housing and provide case management, medical and mental healthcare, benefits advocacy, employment training, and other services to help them maintain their homes stably. Since 2013, we have connected more than 8,500 people to permanent homes. Including 350 here in Santa Barbara!

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: Jose was referred to PATH Santa Barbara through the Santa Barbara Realignment Program in June of 2017, after experiencing homelessness for more than a year. When Jose first entered our interim housing program, he was hesitant to open up to others, and was skeptical about the opportunities oﬀered to him. Though he was working to move forward with his life, he feared that he would be judged by his past.

While living at our interim housing program, Jose participated in several programs such as anger management, one-on-one sessions with his case manager, and 12-step meetings. He worked with our team to find permanent housing.

His biggest accomplishment was obtaining the keys to his new apartment, which signifies a door opening to this next chapter in his life.

“Having a home means a lot to me. This is where I come after having a rough day. It’s my comfort zone.”

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: We truly understand that there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to addressing homelessness. We recognize that every client comes to with a very different set of circumstances that have led to their homelessness, as well as incredibly diverse needs. We work to meet our clients where they are at, and strategically connect them to resources based on their individual needs.

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: Visit www.epath.org/volunteer , or contact JB, Associate Director of Development and Volunteers, at [email protected]

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: Here in Santa Barbara, our two most important fundraisers are the summer Making It Home Tour (usually in June) and the Imaginary Feast campaign (November-December each year).

Click here to make a donation to PATH Santa Barbara.