‘The Persians’ To Stage Warfare at Victoria Hall

Ellen McLaughlin’s adaptation of the earliest surviving play in Western literature, The Persians by Aeschylus, will be presented by DIJO Productions and Virtual Theatre Company at the Victoria Hall Theater. Performances will be held March 27 to April 12.

Written almost 2,500 years ago, The Persians is Aeschylus’ firsthand account of the heroism and tragedy of the Persian Wars. An unfinished war was begun by the father and continued with disastrous consequences by the son. Political divisiveness abounds; a country is torn apart. The Persians recounts the story of Xerxes, who commands his mighty Persian armies into a war with Athens that defeated his father, Darius, a decade before. But this time, as they await reports from the distant battlefield, Xerxes’ eager Persian Cabinet ministers are determined that the past will not be repeated.

The Santa Barbara production will be directed by Ed Giron, who recently directed Three One-Act Comedies at Center Stage Theater. Giron also has directed the classic comedies Harvey and Arsenic and Old Lace.

Giron, who also plays a role in The Persians, recently portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer in The Love Song of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Jackson Pollock in Fifteen Rounds with Jackson Pollock, both produced by DIJO.

In addition to Giron, The Persians features Deborah Helm, Ed Lee, Mark Lee, Kathy Marden, Jerry Oshinsky, Alfred St. John Smith, Jamario Smith, Justin Stark, Lael Wageneck and Dennis Wood.

A preview performance will be held March 27, with the official opening March 28 and additional performances March 29-30, April 3-5 and April 10-12. All shows begin at 8 p.m. A matinee is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 6. On April 9, a noon performance includes lunch.

Special events also are planned throughout the run, including a March 28 post-show reception for the cast and audience. On April 4, a post-show conversation will feature UCSB professor John W. I. Lee, an expert on ancient Greece and ancient warfare. On April 5, a post-show conversation will feature the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation‘s David Krieger, who will discuss the relevance of the play to modern times.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for the preview, and $15 for seniors, students or groups of 10 or more. Click here to order tickets online or call 800.494.8497.

