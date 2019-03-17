Pixel Tracker

The Power of The Purse — Women United Gathers For Annual Luncheon

By Andy Silverman for United Way of Ventura County | March 17, 2019 | 2:27 p.m.
Aida Hurtado Click to view larger
Aida Hurtado

United Way of Ventura County’s (UWVC) Women United will explore the Power of the Purse during its 3rd Annual Luncheon on Friday, May 10, featuring acclaimed social psychologist and author Aida Hurtado.

The luncheon will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at California Lutheran University, Gilbert Sports & Fitness Center. All proceeds will benefit United Way programs.

Hurtado holds the Luis Leal Endowed Chair in the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies at UCSB. In her upcoming book Sitios y Lenguas (Spaces and Languages/Discourses): Chicana Feminisms, Hurtado introduces the field of Chicana feminist analysis.

“The power of women to promote change in our community and throughout the globe is undeniable,” said Eric Harrison, CEO of United Way of Ventura County. “We’re excited to come together for the 3rd Annual Women United Luncheon and share our ideas in making a difference for those who need it most.”

An integral part of United Way, Women United fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. It is a diverse global network of women leaders — over 70,000 strong — bound by a sense of belonging, to each other, to the organization’s mission and to local communities.

Women United members are unified in their mission to tackle the most critical issues facing some 165 communities in six countries.

Presenting sponsors at the luncheon include Wells Fargo, California Lutheran University, Procter & Gamble, Union Bank, and Sage Publishing.

Luncheon tickets are $100 each ($125 after May 1). Tickets available online at https://vcunitedway.org.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Mitchel Sloan, [email protected]  

For more, visit https://vcunitedway.org.

Andy Silverman for United Way of Ventura County.

 

