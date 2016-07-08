The Private Bank Welcomes William Moon as Vice President, Private Banker

William Moon recently joined Union Bank’s The Private Bank in Santa Barbara as vice president and private banker.
Moon previously worked as a private banker at Wells Fargo. Prior to that, he worked in New York City as a relationship manager at HSBC and a private client advisor at J.P.Morgan.
He brings to Union Bank clients nearly a decade of banking experience.
Moon earned a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications from Seattle University.
“We are pleased to welcome William to The Private Bank team here in Santa Barbara,” said Managing Director George Leis. “His depth of industry experience and knowledge of banking, credit, investing, estate and business planning will help us further serve the financial needs of our valued private banking clients.”
— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant representing The Private Bank.