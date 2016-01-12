Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
‘The Producers’ to Play The Granda Theatre

By Patrick Lewallen for Theater League | January 12, 2016 | 9:55 a.m.

Award-winning comic sensation The Producer takes the stage at The Granada Theatre for a two-day engagement, Feb. 16-17, 2016. 

The Producers is the hilarious Mel Brooks smash-hit that took Broadway by storm in 2001, winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards.

The Producers revolutionized Broadway musical comedy, and as Ben Brantley raved, “It is, to put it simply, the real thing: a big Broadway book musical that is so ecstatically drunk on its powers to entertain that it leaves you delirious, too.”

Based on the Academy Award-winning 1968 film of the same name, this Mel Brooks masterpiece chronicles the side-splitting adventures of washed-up Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his mild-mannered accountant Leo Bloom, as they scheme to get rich quick by producing the most notorious flop in the history of showbiz. 

It's a comic tour-de-force that spoofs the big, old-fashioned Broadway musical while paying tribute to it at the same time.

Often hailed as the funniest Broadway musical of all time, The Producers features a riotous mix of eccentric characters and show-stopping songs including "I Wanna Be a Producer," "When You Got It, Flaunt It," "Prisoners of Love,” and of course “Springtime for Hitler,” as well as Susan Stroman’s eye-popping, Tony Award-winning production numbers.

Written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, The Producers features Susan Stroman’s Tony Award-winning direction and choreography recreated on tour by director Nigel West and choreographer Lauren Kadel. 

David Johnson stars as the infamous Max Bialystock with Richard Lafleur playing the role of his mousy accountant Leo Bloom.

The cast also includes Thomas Slater as Franz Liebkind, Jessica Ernest as Ulla, John B. Boss as Roger De Bris and J Ryan Carroll in the role of Carman Ghia.

Rounding out the cast of The Producers are Michael O’Connor, Taylor Eliason, Charlie Tingen, Allegra Berglund, Mandie Russak, Marie Lemon, Courtney Brady, Samantha Martin, Priscilla Curtis, Elise Dwenger, Kelsey Morales, Heather Klobukowski, Anne Marie Snyder, Nick Raynor, AJ Hunsucker, Ford Haeuser and Zach Hawthorne. 

For more information visit www.TheProducersOnTour.com.

The Producers will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17.

Tickets to The Producers are on sale now, starting at $33, and can be purchased online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com; at The Granada Theatre box office, located 1214 State Street; or by calling 805.899.2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 1.866.314.7687.
 
Please Note: Theaterleague.com, BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, and The Granada Theatre box office are the only official sources for tickets to The Producers and all of the shows in the 2015-16 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series.

If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay over-inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Become a fan of Theater League on Facebook and Twitter.

The Broadway in Santa Barbara Series is brought to you in part by the Santa Barbara Hotel Group.

— Patrick Lewallen is the marketing communications manager at Theater League.

 
