Ray Strong Project Seeks Community Support to Publish Book on Influential California Artist

By Nathan Vonk for The Ray Strong Project | April 14, 2015 | 1:35 p.m.

The Ray Strong Project recently went live on Kickstarter, hoping the community will help them raise $30,000 to print the first ever hardcover, monographic book on the art and life of artist Ray Strong (1905-2006).

Although he didn’t move to Santa Barbara until he was 55, Strong was almost certainly the area's most influential artist. After arriving in 1960 to paint dioramas for the Bird Habitat Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, he went on to help establish a number of the community's art institutions: the Santa Barbara Art Institute (1965-1975), Gallery 113 (1973-present) and the Oak Group (1986-present).

He also had an important career in the Bay Area. Among other things, he helped found the Art Students League of San Francisco. He painted the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge for the Works Progress Association — the painting was taken into the White House collection by F.D.R.

Sadly, Strong’s legacy as an artist has never been set forth in a major publication.

Fortunately, The Ray Strong Project was organized to fix that. After over a year of research and soliciting funding for the commission of essays by Nancy Moure (pre-eminent California art historian), Donald J. Hagerty (formerly of the Oakland Museum of Art / Maynard Dixon scholar), Dennis Power (formerly of the S.B. Museum of Natural History), Michael Whitt (a long-time friend of the artist), and others, the book is entering its final phase.

Not so long ago, a project like this would have been unthinkable. Catalogues raisonnés (comprehensive, annotated listings of all the known artworks by an artist) were once the work of a single scholar's lifetime. Serious art books were once the exclusive province of major publishing houses. Community financing of a project like this would once have been impossible.

Today, in 2015, online document collaboration software, desktop publishing, customized database tools and internet-based financing can make a venture like The Ray Strong Project possible.

It just takes a community effort! The Ray Strong Project already counts among its partners Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Ellen Easton of The Easton Gallery, Marlene Miller (formerly) of the Arlington Gallery and Oak Group artists like Arturo Tello, John Iwerks and Chris Chapman. They've helped assemble Ray Strong documents, stories and images, and their coming together has been key. Only an artist like Ray Strong could have inspired it.

Meanwhile, The Ray Strong Project's crowd-sourced catalogue raisonné includes nearly 400 paintings and murals with over 225 images.  

The research is done, and the book written and designed. The editors are still gathering images for plates, but The Ray Strong Project will only send the book to press in May if we raise enough money to print.

Help us reach our goal! Visit our website for more information on Ray Strong and The Ray Strong Project, and donate through our Kickstarter page.

— Nathan Vonk represents The Ray Strong Project.

 
