‘The Real McCoy‘ Coming to Maritime Museum

By Lis Perry for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | March 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present a lecture by producer Bailey Pryor and screening of the film The Real McCoy about Bill McCoy, the pioneer rum runner of the Prohibition era, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190.

McCoy fuelled the Roaring Twenties by transporting more than 2 million bottles of alcohol to the speakeasies of New York. McCoy, himself, was a teetotaler who never broke the law and never diluted his alcohol, which is why he became known as the Real McCoy.

Bailey has worked in the film and television industry for more than 28 years as a writer, producer and director. During his career, he has been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards, winning six awards.

He has produced seven feature films and over 150 TV programs for ABC, PBS, Outdoor Life Network, Versus, Fox Sports Net, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Spike TV, Animal Planet, Tennis Channel and Travel Channel.

Bailey has previously held the positions of president/CEO of Telemark Films and president/CEO of Warren Miller Entertainment in Boulder, CO. He is also the founder and CEO of The Real McCoy rum, based on a film he produced for PBS, of the same name.

The Real McCoy rum has won some 85 major spirits-industry awards worldwide and is currently being distributed in 16 U.S. states and 18 countries in Europe. The Real McCoy is a dry-style rum produced in Barbados.

A members-only reception will be 6:15-6:45 p.m. Cost for the lecture is $5 for museum members, $15 for non-members.

To register, visit www.sbmm.org or call 456 8747. Visit sbmm.org for more details.

— Lis Perry for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
