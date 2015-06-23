Michael Neville Launches The Referral Resource to Serve Both Sides of Real Estate Transactions

A new business that gives referrals to both sides of the real estate transaction desk has been launched by a local industry veteran.

Michael Neville, who has more than 23 years of experience in real estate, started The Referral Resource in response to the often asked question, “Who should I work with to list or help me purchase a home?”

“Many of us have learned from past experiences that there is a large difference between top real estate agents and those who may not have the knowledge required to negotiate a purchase or sale or, in some cases, don’t have the client’s best interests in mind,” said Neville, president of The Referral Resource. “I take the necessary time to uncover a person’s specific needs. Then, I pair them with the best possible agent in their area. Before any introduction is made, the agent is pre-qualified and ready to serve.”

The Referral Resource does not charge the buyer or seller, and the location of the property does not matter.

Prior to starting the The Referral Resource, Neville founded R.E. Revenue Solutions and continues to serve as president. His professional affiliations include the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, The Leadership Group and Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Neville may be reached at [email protected] or 800.792.4988 x101.

For more information about The Referral Resource, visit TheReferralResource.com or call 800.792.4988.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing The Referral Resource.