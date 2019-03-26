Tune in Friday mornings at 7:40 a.m. on 1440 AM and 106.3 FM to hear a special Cottage Health series, The Road to Recovery: Hope and Healing in Mental Health.
Drs. Paul Erickson and Margaret Bauman, experts from Cottage Health, discuss a variety of mental health disorders. Hear tips on identifying if someone may need help and the right treatment options.
» What is a Mental Health Disorder?
» March 29 - Depression and Bipolar Disorders
» April 5 - Post Traumatic Stress Disorders
» April 12 - Schizophrenia
» April 19 - Eating Disorders
» April 26 - How to Recover From a Mental Illness
Each series will be posted to the Cottage Health website after it airs.