Salvation Army of Santa Barbara Invites Public to Kettle Kickoff

By Kimberly Selman for The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara | November 26, 2014 | 5:56 p.m.

With Thanksgiving in the books, The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara is ready to officially ring in the holidays at its first-ever Kettle Kickoff event!

From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28, all are invited to join in this free celebration to raise awareness for The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles.

Roughly 550 red kettles occupy Southern California storefronts during the holiday season, and each year through their efforts millions of dollars worth of spare change is donated to help those in need all year through.

This special celebration in front of Kmart at 6865 Hollister Ave. in Goleta on Black Friday will feature festive music from a Salvation Army Brass Band and a performance from the Interfaith Gospel Choir. While Kmart shoppers are out crossing off items on their holiday lists, The Salvation Army’s red kettles will be out in full force, accepting monetary donations, along with unwrapped holiday toy donations for underprivileged children.

Volunteers from community partners, including Uber, will be on hand to give out free coffee and kettle corn from a Salvation Army canteen to help make the arrival of the holiday season that much sweeter!

This event kicks off The Salvation Army Santa Barbara Corps’ Christmas season, when it will be raising money to support those in need through its iconic red kettles stationed at storefronts throughout the city.

Click here for more information on The Salvation Army in Southern California. To help those in need in your community, contribute to red kettles or call 800.SAL.ARMY.

— Kimberly Selman is the media manager for The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara.

