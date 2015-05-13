The Samarkand Appoints Jessica Briceño as Dining Services Director

Jessica Briceño was named dining services director at The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities.

She is employed by The Samarkand’s dining services provider, Sodexo, and will report to Executive Director Ruth Grande.

As dining services director, Briceño will oversee all food and beverage operations at the senior living community, including casual and formal settings in the residential community and dining operations in assisted living, memory support and health care. She will also manage the community’s catering.

Briceño has worked in the hospitality industry for more than a decade. Before joining The Samarkand, she was food and beverage manager at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai. While there, she was recognized as Manager of the Year. She also worked for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts at several locations, including Venezuela, Texas and Hawaii, and was general manager of Pangea Bistro in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Briceño graduated from Nueva Esparta University in Caracas, Venezuela, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in the tourism industry. She resides in Ventura.

The Samarkand is a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit senior services providers. Covenant Retirement Communities serves 5,000 residents at 15 retirement communities nationwide and is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church.

— Wendy D'Alessandro represents The Samarkand.