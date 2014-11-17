The Samarkand to Host ‘Cookies & Story Time’ with Resident Author Roger Bradfield

The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, will host children’s author, artist and Samarkand resident Roger Bradfield for “Cookies & Story Time” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 11.

Bradfield entertained children for years with his whimsical stories of flying hockey sticks and pickle-chiffon pies.

Just in time for the holidays, purchase one of his classics for that special niece, nephew or grandchild. Teachers, stock up for your classrooms. Bradfield will personalize and sign each copy.

Enjoy holiday snacks as we read aloud one of Bradfield’s favorite books. For a nominal donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, we’ll gift wrap your books.

Bradfield entertained adults, too, with his Dooley's World comic strip, published by King Fishers Syndicate. He still creates comic strips for The Samarkand’s newsletter.

After retiring, he took up painting using watercolor; some of his favorite pieces will be on display.

Bradfield is one of many talented Samarkand residents who shares his expertise and passion with those around him.

Space is limited, so RSVP today. To register, please call Kristen Harmony at 805.569.8507 or email her at [email protected]. The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

— Wendy D'Alessandro represents The Smarkand.