The Samarkand Welcomes New Facilities Management, Dining Services Directors

The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, appointed John Campbell facilities management director and William Henderson dining services director.

Campbell will report to Samarkand Executive Director Ruth Grande, as will Henderson, who is employed by The Samarkand’s dining services provider Sodexo.

As facilities management director, Campbell oversees maintenance and grounds care, housekeeping, laundry, capital projects, refurbishing, security and fleet vehicles and safety programs at the 16-acre senior living community. He also assists in strategic planning and oversees the community’s compliance with local, state and federal statutes.

Henderson oversees all food and beverage operations at the senior living community, including casual and formal dining settings in the residential community and dining operations in assisted living, memory support and health care.

He also manages the community’s catering.

Campbell has more than 30 years of management experience.

He comes to The Samarkand from its sister community Covenant Village of Colorado, Westminster, Colo., where he was assistant director of facilities management for seven years.

Campbell earned a bachelor of arts degree in religion with a focus in psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Neb.

He lives in Santa Barbara.

Before joining The Samarkand, Henderson was executive chef for Alpha Phi sorority at UC Santa Barbara.

Prior to that, he worked at a retirement community in Montecito for almost 30 years. He started as a chef and was promoted to dining room manager and then food services director.

Henderson lives in Solvang.

— Colette Claxton represents The Samarkand.