The Samarkand Offering Guided Tours of New LifeCenter During Open House

The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, invites the public to see its new showpiece — the LifeCenter — from 10 a.m. to noon May 8.

Residents and staff of the senior living community will guide tours of the $4 million building, including the café with indoor and outdoor seating areas; the aerobics/multipurpose room; the wellness clinic and fitness center; the computer lab; office space for the community’s 40 resident-led committees; the studio for the in-house TV channel; and the residents’ clothing/accessories resale boutique.

The third building the retirement community has added to its campus since 2000, the 9,527-square-foot, twostory, Santa Barbara mission style building demonstrates the community’s commitment to remaining in the forefront of senior living. It was designed with significant resident input and reflects Santa Barbara’s passion for environmental sustainability. It features LEED-certified design, construction, operation and maintenance solutions.

Refreshments will be served. For information, click here or call 877.231.6284.

The Samarkand residents and staff is located to 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

— Colette Claxton represents The Samarkand.