The Samarkand to Be Renamed Covenant Living at the Samarkand

Covenant Living Communities and Services is the new corporate name and identity of Covenant Retirement Communities, Inc., a senior living and healthcare provider that owns and manages 16 communities in nine states, including The Samarkand in Santa Barbara.

The new name and logo take effect in 2019, and each of the 16 communities will see a name change to align with the corporate brand and identity.

The Samarkand will become Covenant Living at the Samarkand. The new names will be distinctive to each location, while remaining connected to the larger organization.

“Covenant Living Communities and Services positions us well as we continue to grow through providing a broader range of services and housing options for older adults in addition to the communities we currently operate”,” said Terri Cunliffe, Covenant Retirement Communities president/CEO.

“The new name and logo connects us to our Christian heritage, distinctly reflects our values, and projects liveliness, health and growth,” Cunliffe said. “We are confident it will be attractive to new generations of residents and employees.”

The organization’s renewed name, that also includes the tag line, “Live with Promise,” is the result of market research and interviews with individuals including residents, resident family members, representatives from the Evangelical Covenant Church and focus groups throughout the country.

“This is an exciting time in our history as our leadership continues to follow our strategic plan of growth, optimization and service,” Cunliffe said. “The new generation of older adults is seeking communities that reflect who they are and provide the services and amenities of choice.

“We know they’re not retiring when they move to a Covenant Living community, they are living very active lives.”

The new logo is reflective of Covenant Living’s heritage of being a faith-based organization that incorporates the Christian symbol of a fish implying new life, a safe space and of community. The color palette was chosen to communicate vitality and health.

The rebranded name and logo were approved unanimously by the board of directors.

For more information, visit www.covenantretirement.org.

— Randy Eilts for Covenant Living Communities and Services.