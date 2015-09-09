The Samarkand to Offer Brain-Boosting Memoir Seminar

Advice

The written word is a powerful tool in our efforts to boost brain health. You can learn how to use this tool when brain expert Dr. Linda Sasser presents “From Memories to Memoir” Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, at 10 a.m. at The Samarkand Retirement Community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif. 93105.

Writing a memoir triggers memories and stimulates the mind, but it also has the added benefit of developing a legacy for family and friends.

During Dr. Sasser’s workshop, guests will learn the various formats of memoir writing and walk away inspired, ready to strengthen their minds while creating memoirs.

Dr. Sasser holds a Ph.D. in educational psychology and has more than 25 years of experience as a professional speaker, university professor and workshop facilitator in the areas of brain health and memory.

Reservations are required, because seating is limited. To reserve your spot, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877.231.6284.

— Wendy D'Alessandro represents The Samarkand.