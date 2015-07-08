The Samarkand to Host Kennedy Impersonators for ‘Presidents and Their First Ladies’ Presentation

Advice

Writers/actors William and Sue Wills will portray Jack and Jacqueline Kennedy during their “Presidents and Their First Ladies, dramatically speaking” performance at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 at The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities.

The Willses have been performing theatrical dialogues about the lives of 33 of America’s first couples for more than 20 years. They research and write their own material, and design costumes for each era.

They’ve performed at several presidential libraries and historic sites, including the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Library, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Museum and the Harry S. Truman Museum.

The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To reserve your spot, please click here or call 877.231.6284.

— Wendy D’Alessandro represents The Samarkand.