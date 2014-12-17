The Samarkand to Showcase Its LifeCenter with Open House, Guided Tours

The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, invites the public to tour its $4 million showpiece, the LifeCenter, from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

Samarkand residents and staff will guide tours of the two-story, Santa Barbara mission-style building, including the state-of-the-art fitness studio and wellness clinic aerobics/multi-purpose room, Mountain View Café, Nu 2 U resale shop and the studio for the in-house TV channel.

Guests can also tour apartment homes, talk with residents about life at The Samarkand, and take in the breathtaking views of Santa Barbara’s “American Riviera” from the outdoor dining area.

The 9,527-square-foot building is the hub of resident activity at the retirement community.

It is the third building addition at the community since 2000, and its design reflects Santa Barbara’s passion for environmental sustainability. It features LEED-certified design, construction, operation and maintenance solutions.

Refreshments will be served. For information or to RSVP, click here or call 877.231.6284.

— Wendy D’Alessandro is a publicist representing The Samarkand.