The Samarkand Bridges Generations, Welcomes Little Ones for ‘Cookies & Story Time’ with Author

Sounds of children’s laughter, the pitter patter of tiny feet, and stories about flying hockey sticks and pickle-chiffon pie filled the air on Thursday during The Samarkand’s “Cookies & Story Time with Roger Bradfield.”

The Samarkand is a continuing care retirement community in Santa Barbara.

Samarkand resident and children’s book author Bradfield played host to nearly 80 parents and children, autographing his books and watching and listening as fellow residents and staff read his personal favorites to a group of wide-eyed children from the Santa Barbara community and El Montecito Early School.

“No matter your age, this is what it’s all about,” Bradfield said. “Children, family and, of course, a good story.”

Children munched on Christmas cookies and plates of veggies and cheese, and took turns coloring and making holiday ornaments at the craft station. For a nominal donation to the National Alzheimer’s Association, a cause close to Bradfield’s heart, Samarkand staff wrapped autographed books in holiday paper and bows. After, with balloons in hand, children ventured into The Samarkand community.

“The children explored our community like it was a playground,” said Kristen Harmony, community relations representative at The Samarkand. “All of them found their way to our beautiful koi pond. Our residents embraced the whole experience and the children had a blast.”

Executive Director Ruth Grande added, “We’re always looking for ways to bridge the generations. With his colorful stories and love for children, Roger brought smiles to our little visitors’ faces. Those same children lit up our residents’ faces with joy.”

In addition to writing award-winning children’s books, Bradfield also created the Dooley's World comic strip, which was published worldwide by King Features Syndicate. He still creates comic strips for The Samarkand’s newsletter, and continues to paint watercolor, another medium he took up after retirement. His work has been featured in The Samarkand’s art gallery. Bradfield has lived at The Samarkand since 2013.

