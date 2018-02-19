THE SANDBOX Celebrates One Year Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting, Open House

Join THE SANDBOX in celebrating its one year anniversary from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at its unique shared office and event space location in Santa Barbara’s Lagoon District, 414 Olive St.

Founders Kyle Ashby and Mark Schulbach commemorate their first year in the Santa Barbara community with this anniversary party, featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony with representatives from the Santa Barbara City Council and The Chamber of Santa Barbara Region, tours of the coworking space, raffle drawings, music, drinks and light bites.

“Our goal from the beginning was to create a creative, environmentally conscious work environment that takes advantage of sharing economy dynamics, while offering a productive and professional environment that any business or entrepreneur would be comfortable in and enjoy doing business in. We also wanted to create a unique event venue that could be enjoyed by film and music lovers and the entire family” shared founders Ashby and Schulbach.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating our first year, and are excited to share developments and plans looking ahead towards 2018 and beyond.”

Following the official ribbon cutting program, guests can enjoy light bites, curated cocktails by the Flair Project, beer by M. Special and wine by Carr Winery.

Guests can tour of the two-story, 4,400-square-foot industrial space, which features modern design, state-of- the-art technologies, high ceilings, custom designed private and semi-private offices, a second level mezzanine and a variety of private conference rooms (one of which is a fully reimagined airstream trailer).

Attendees can also enter a raffle to win prizes, including free conference room rentals and coworking passes to THE SANDBOX.

Since opening in 2017, Ashby and Schulbach have put THE SANDBOX on the map within the Santa Barbara business community, by combining affordable, accessible and professional office space with support resources for entrepreneurs, freelancers and home office professionals, all under one roof. In addition, members can attend and participate in speakers series, workshops, and attend regular events like film screenings and Happy Hours, which encourage networking among members and the community at large, creating a social and collaborative atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Santa Barbara.

This year THE SANDBOX has added a number of member benefits including access to over 50 coworking spaces in unique destinations around the world such as Los Angeles, Nashville, Mammoth, Lake Tahoe, Maui, Telluride, Vancouver, Las Vegas and the French Alps.

In addition members will have access to the Union Network giving them a platform to grow their startup or business by connecting with mentors, and learning from curriculum and classes from a number of programs and incubators around the world such as Capital Factory and 1776. There are also a number of local member benefits including discounts on gym memberships, drinks and food.

THE SANDBOX is also pleased to announce they have recently joined the Blue Business Council, a network of companies working to protect the state's most vital and threatened natural capital— the coast, ocean, bays, rivers, and streams that power our economy.

THE SANDBOX is also a proud member of 1% for the Planet, a global network of businesses, nonprofits and individuals working together for a healthy planet. More than $175 Million dollars given back to the environment, to-date.

For full membership details and more about upcoming events at THE SANDBOX, please visit the website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, @sandboxsb.

— Jennifer Zacharias for The Sandbox.