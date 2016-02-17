The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts Launches Fellowship Program for High Schoolers

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the launch of the Jurkowitz Fellows program, a unique opportunity that exposes high school students to the inner workings of the complex theater industry through a one-day immersive session.

The goal of this program is to instill a greater knowledge of the many available career avenues within the entertainment industry by providing an array of experiences for students who are interested in pursuing a career in entertainment and the arts.

The Jurkowitz Fellows program is a community engagement initiative of the SBCPA’s Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

David Holmes, along with several members of SBCPA’s Community Engagement Committee and other theater educators, tailored the day-long intensive internship program to be as information rich and beneficial as possible for students.

This year, the Jurkowitz Fellows internship day will took place Tuesday, Feb. 16, and provided 10 students with full industry exposure to the theater.

Students experienced the full setup of a professional Broadway stage production. They then spent a bulk of their day participating in three separate classes taught by key SBCPA staff from a variety of professional departments, such as executive, development, marketing and ticketing offices.

Finally, students joined with over 1,400 fellow audience members and enjoyed what was sure to be an incredibly entertaining Broadway show, The Producers, witnessing first-hand how all of the various theater jobs come together to create an evening’s extraordinary final product.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement was established by Morrie and Irma Jurkowitz, long-time Santa Barbara community members who previously owned The Granada Theatre and were instrumental in establishing the SBCPA.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement plays a key role in supporting The Granada Theatre’s mission to serve as a vibrant, welcoming venue promoting appreciation for excellence in the performing arts and enhance the quality of life in the community.

As part of the theater’s ongoing community engagement efforts, The Granada Theatre regularly presents family-oriented performances, often accompanied by opportunities to meet and greet the artists.

Every year, The Granada Theatre also underwrites facility fees for education programming held at the theater by the Santa Barbara Symphony and Music Academy of the West, as well as the annual San Marcos High School student-led fundraiser Kids Helping Kids.

Future Jurkowitz Center activities will include an array of engagement and educational programs, accomplished by working in close partnership with The Granada Theater’s resident companies, local schools, social service and community organizations andother theaters and major arts organizations.

For more information about the Jurkowitz Fellows Program or the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, please contact Anaïs Pellegrini at 805.899.3000 x133.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.