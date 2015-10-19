The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts Welcomes Ralph Iannelli to Board of Directors

Advice

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), which owns and operates the historic Granada Theatre, is pleased to welcome Ralph T. Iannelli to the board of directors.

The mission of the SBCPA is to promote the overall vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara by providing a state of the art historic landmark to host the eight resident companies: CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

“On behalf of the SBCPA, I am pleased to welcome Ralph to the board,” says Dan Burnham, chairman of the SBCPA board of directors. “Ralph’s extensive experience in the corporate sector and his commitment to education and the arts are a great addition to the board, and we look forward to his help in working to advance the SBCPA’s mission to engage, inspire and enrich our community.”

Iannelli, a 40-year veteran of finance, venture capital and technology markets, has garnered a vast amount of experience and knowledge within the investment community. He is president and CEO of Essex Capital Corporation, a Santa Barbara based asset management firm he founded in 1993.

Iannelli is involved with numerous local foundations in the Santa Barbara area, focused on education, law enforcement and nonprofit foundations such as Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Marymount School of Santa Barbara, iCivics, Police Activities League and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The 2015–16 Granada Theatre board of directors also includes Dan Burnham, chairman; Carrie Ohly-Cusack and Eric G. Phillips, vice chairs, Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, secretary; Scott Brittingham; Richard T. Caleel; Hal Conklin; Patricia Gregory; Palmer G. Jackson, Jr.; L. Robert Johnson; Chris Lancashire; Gretchen Lieff; Philip W. Marking; Sharol Siemens; Rob Sternin; Michael Towbes; Carol Wilburn and Chrisman Executive Director Craig Springer.

To learn more about how to support The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or the Granada Theatre, please contact the Development Department at [email protected] or 805.899.3000 or visit www.granadasb.org.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.