Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Wild Things Exhibit Features Rare Audubon Lithographs of Mammals

Antique prints on display until May 30 at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Audubon’s 19th century work documents North American mammals. Click to view larger
Audubon’s 19th century work documents North American mammals. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | December 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Some 30 rare and beautifully hand-colored lithographs of North American mammals by artist and naturalist John James Audubon are on display at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s John and Peggy Maximus Gallery.

The Wild Things exhibit will be open until Memorial Day 2018.

While Audubon received widespread acclaim for his collection on Birds of America, he also produced work on North American mammals, during a time in the 19th century when information was scarce and much of western America wasn't well-known.

Mammals had not been well-documented or illustrated in one publication until Audubon and his co-author, Rev. John Bachman, published the Imperial Folio of Quadrupeds.

Audubon attempted to capture the life and movement of his subjects, using a combination of pencil, chalk, crayon and watercolor.

He then hired a printer in Philadelphia to transfer the images from the preparatory watercolors to lithographic stones for making multiples. Published over three years, from 1845-48, the 150 plates filled three volumes.

“We hope all who visit the exhibit come away with an appreciation for the artistry of this great naturalist,” said Linda Miller, Maximus Gallery curator.

“These antique prints give us a glimpse into history, help us to understand how the sciences developed, and blend art and science in a captivating and beautiful way,” she said.

Admission to the Maximus Gallery is free with paid admission, which is 50 percent off until Dec. 31. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, except for New Year’s Day.

Audubon’s prints on display belong to the museum’s collection of more than 3,500 engravings and lithographs, which represent a sampling of European and American natural history illustrations from the 17th-19th centuries.

They were made during an era in which the world’s flora and fauna were being described for the first time.

As European voyages of exploration discovered new lands beyond the boundaries of the known world, naturalists and artists collected and recorded their findings, bringing back vast collections of plants and animals new to science.

Once home, the artist’s drawings were engraved onto copper plates and published for a public eager to see these exotic new discoveries. Engravings and lithographs of birds, plants, fruits, and insects are represented in the museum’s print collection.

Subjects include 19th century lithographs of birds and mammals by Audubon; hummingbirds by John Gould; reptile and amphibian engravings from colonial America by Mark Catesby; and 17th century German botanicals by Basil Besler.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 