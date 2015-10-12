Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:07 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
The Santa Barbara Public Market Partners With Bacara Resort & Spa for Tribute to Julia Dinner

The Bacara’s Executive Chef Vincent Lesage will take over The Kitchen for the Tribute to Julia dinner.
By Carrie Cooper for the Bacara and the Public Market | October 12, 2015 | 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, join Bacara Resort & Spa’s new Executive Chef Vincent Lesage in The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market for a wine dinner featuring his modern take on classic French recipes inspired by the legendary cookbook author and former Santa Barbara resident, Julia Child.

The four-course dinner, which coincides with the Oct. 22, 2015, presentation of the first-ever Julia Child Award to Jacques Pepin, also features Burgundian-style wine pairings by Wine + Beer. 

The evening is part of Santa Barbara’s 7th Annual Epicure.sb, a celebration of Santa Barbara’s culinary scene, showcasing the bounty of the region’s food, libations and culture through exclusive taste experiences, events and unique restaurant, hotel and tasting room offerings. 

Chef’s Modern Twist on the Classics: 

Orange duck, foie gras, confit leg rillettes, breast carpaccio, orange vinaigrette, mache

Georges Brunet Vouvray Demi-Sec

Lobster thermidor, lobster tail, parmesan crusted, lobster foam, spinach puree, shellfish stew

Domaine Caillot Meursault White Burgundy

Beef bourguignon: grilled prime new york, stew of onion, carrot mustard puree, watercress foam

Joseph Drouhin Pommard Red Burgundy

Tonka spice veloute, chocolate mousse, hazelnut ice cream, brandied cherry

Gilles Brisson Pineau des Charentes

The Tribute to Julia dinner is $95 per person and seating is limited with only 32 spaces available. For tickets, please call 805.770.7702 for details and to reserve.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Bacara and the Public Market.

 
