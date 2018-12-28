Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Pictures at an Exhibition, a Multisensory Performance

The Santa Barbara Symphony continues its 65th Anniversary season by kicking off the New Year with two performances of Pictures at an Exhibition, 8 p.m. Jan. 19 and 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Granada Theatre.

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will lead the Santa Barbara Symphony in a one-of-a-kind multimedia presentation of Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, featuring an animated film created by students and graduates at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Additionally, the symphony will perform Brahams' Double Concerto for Violin and Cello, featuring concertmaster Jessica Guideri and principal cellist, Trevor Handy.

Composers throughout history have responded to inspiration from the visual arts, and Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky is one of the most famous examples. He composed Pictures at an Exhibition in 1874 while grieving the death of his friend, artist, architect, and designer Viktor Hartmann.

Mussorgsky created this suite as a musical accompaniment to 10 Hartmann works of art that were shown in an exhibit after Hartmann’s death. The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform Ravel’s orchestration of this masterwork, accompanied by the animated film, which has been likened to landmark works such as Disney’s Fantasia.

The film features a series of 15 vignettes and takes audience members through a spectacular range of animation styles and tactics. Interpretations of the music are woven into this animated film, rich with fantasy, whimsy and adventure.

Adding to the evening is a feature of Brahms’ daring Double Concerto for Violin and Cello, highlighting the talents of Santa Barbara Symphony’s concertmaster Jessica Guideri and principal cellist Handy.

Guideri enjoys a varied musical career performing as a chamber musician, soloist, and in various orchestras. Until recently she was associate concertmaster of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra.

She has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, recorded hundreds of motion picture and television soundtracks, and is featured on the Emmy-winning public television series the All Star Orchestra, comprised of musicians from major orchestras around the country.

Handy enjoys an active career in Los Angeles as a member of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and a studio musician for Hollywood. He also performs regularly with the LA Opera, at festivals, on chamber music series, and teaches at Westmont College.

Special acknowledgment goes to principal concert sponsors Dave and Chris Chernof. For tickets click here or call the Granada Box Office, 805-899-2222.

— Jennifer Zacharias for The Santa Barbara Symphony.