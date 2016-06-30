The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law Names Jackie Gardina Dean

The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law has appointed Jackie Gardina as its new dean and chief academic officer.

Gardina was selected after an extensive national search and will assume her post July 1, 2016. She succeeds Heather Georgakis, who served the COL for three decades, including 15 years as dean.

Gardina’s extensive experience in higher education includes both academic and administrative positions. She arrives at COL after 13 years of service at Vermont Law School, where as chief academic officer she oversaw graduate and professional programs of over 600 students across six degrees while also teaching courses such as civil procedure and administrative law and bankruptcy.

Gardina has been a visiting professor of law for Santa Clara University School of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law and University of Oregon School of Law.

“To have someone of Jackie’s caliber and breadth of experience join the Colleges of Law is a testament to our standing in the legal community,” said Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., COL’s executive director. “We had candidates from across the country seek the opportunity to serve as our next dean. In the end it was Jackie’s passion for providing people from all backgrounds access to an outstanding legal education that made her stand out.

“Since our founding in 1969, COL has worked diligently to build a reputation for excellence; with Jackie’s leadership we stand poised to build on this foundation toward an even more successful future,” Nehmer said.

Gardina is a member and former co-president (2012-14) of the Society of American Law Teachers and a former governing board member of Servicemembers Legal Defense Network.

More recently, Gardina founded and chaired the Association of American Law Schools Section for Associate Deans for Academics and Research and chaired the Associate Dean Conference Committee for the American Bar Association’s Section on Legal Education.

“I am excited to join an institution that is dedicated to providing access to an excellent, affordable legal education and a pathway to the legal profession for adults from all backgrounds,” said Gardina about her appointment. “I was drawn to the school because of this mission and look forward to working with the Colleges of Law team to take it even further.”

Gardina’s higher education journey began at the University of Iowa, where she completed a B.A. in political science before earning a master’s in social work from Boston University.

Gardina worked as an outpatient clinical social worker prior to enrolling at Boston College Law School, where she graduated magna cum laude.

She clerked for both Chief Judge William Young of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the Honorable Levin H. Campbell of the First Circuit Court of Appeals. In addition, she was an associate at the Boston firm Choate, Hall and Stewart.

The COL community will gather for alumni/student Midsummer Celebrations July 15 in Santa Barbara and July 22 in Ventura to say farewell to Dean Georgakis as she begins a third career in legal education consulting.

“I am delighted to pass the baton to Dean Gardina, because under her academic leadership I feel certain that our students’ best interests will remain the law school’s primary focus,” Georgakis said.

— Johanna Atienza is a communications associate at Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law.