Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

The Sky’s the Limit for National Astronomy Day

Museum of Natural History has a stellar lineup of day and night festivities planned for Saturday.

By Easter Moorman | May 6, 2008 | 10:50 a.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Saturday to celebrate National Astronomy Day all day and night.

During the day, enjoy hands-on demonstrations, displays, crafts, free resources for teachers and planetarium shows. Children age 12 or younger can enter a free raffle to win a telescope. The fun continues into the night with a telescope clinic, star party and Evening Exclusives planetarium show. The whole day is filled with many fun learning opportunities for adults and children.

All activities for National Astronomy Day at the museum are included with museum admission except daytime and evening planetarium shows. Parking is free at the museum, located just beyond the Old Mission at 2559 Puesta del Sol. Daytime planetarium tickets are free for museum members; $4 for nonmembers. Evening planetarium tickets are $3 for museum members and $6 for nonmembers. Planetarium shows take place in the Gladwin Planetarium at the museum.  Evening events are located near Palmer Observatory at the museum.

National Astronomy Day community partners include the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, UCSB Physics Circus, Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network, Santa Barbara Infrared, Inc., Acumen Scientific, and Women’s Environmental Watch.

For more information about the event, call the museum’s astronomy information line at 805.682.4711, ext. 405, or e-mail [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 