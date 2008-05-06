The Sky’s the Limit for National Astronomy Day

Museum of Natural History has a stellar lineup of day and night festivities planned for Saturday.

Join the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Saturday to celebrate National Astronomy Day all day and night.

During the day, enjoy hands-on demonstrations, displays, crafts, free resources for teachers and planetarium shows. Children age 12 or younger can enter a free raffle to win a telescope. The fun continues into the night with a telescope clinic, star party and Evening Exclusives planetarium show. The whole day is filled with many fun learning opportunities for adults and children.

All activities for National Astronomy Day at the museum are included with museum admission except daytime and evening planetarium shows. Parking is free at the museum, located just beyond the Old Mission at 2559 Puesta del Sol. Daytime planetarium tickets are free for museum members; $4 for nonmembers. Evening planetarium tickets are $3 for museum members and $6 for nonmembers. Planetarium shows take place in the Gladwin Planetarium at the museum. Evening events are located near Palmer Observatory at the museum.

National Astronomy Day community partners include the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, UCSB Physics Circus, Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network, Santa Barbara Infrared, Inc., Acumen Scientific, and Women’s Environmental Watch.

For more information about the event, call the museum’s astronomy information line at 805.682.4711, ext. 405, or e-mail [email protected].