The Spigots Are Turned On at Yosemite National Park

While our rainy season has all but ended, you’ll still need your umbrella if you drive into Yosemite National Park for a close-up view of two of its iconic waterfalls — Yosemite Falls, above, and Bridalveil Fall, below. These photos were taken last week.

Yosemite is home to countless waterfalls and spring is the best time of year to see them, with the peak snowmelt runoff season occuring in May and June. It’s hard to imagine that even Yosemite Falls will be little more than a trickle by August.

For trivia buffs, Yosemite Falls is the tallest waterfall in North America, with a total drop of approximately 2,425 feet. In truth, it’s actually three separate falls: Upper Yosemite Fall (1,430 feet), the middle cascades (675 feet), and Lower Yosemite Fall (320 feet).

Bridalveil Fall is 620 feet tall.

Charles Cagara is a Santa Barbara photojournalist. Click here for Cagara Digital Media.

